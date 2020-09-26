Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 1,361.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 331,819 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Himax Technologies worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP grew its position in Himax Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $3.35 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

