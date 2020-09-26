International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Stock Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of International Seaways worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 261,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

International Seaways stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways Inc has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

