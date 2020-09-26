Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 311,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 150,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 130,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 418,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

