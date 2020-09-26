Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Conn’s worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 26.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. Conn’s Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONN. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

