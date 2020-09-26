Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.74% of Consol Energy worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Consol Energy by 97.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consol Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 2.73. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $162.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

