Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,292,157 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.89% of Drive Shack worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

DS opened at $1.19 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.