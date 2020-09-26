Bank of Montreal Can Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

PMT opened at $16.40 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

