Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,740 in the last three months.

Shares of AUB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.