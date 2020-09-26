Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,170 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 355,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 797,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,995 shares during the last quarter.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $3.47 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

