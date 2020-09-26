Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 6,130 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemours were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 56.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chemours by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 173.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

