Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6,253.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

