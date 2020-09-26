Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 297.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $41.20 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.