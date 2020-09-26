Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,086 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Sells 841 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF
Fmr LLC Sells 841 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF
Fmr LLC Grows Position in IGM Biosciences
Fmr LLC Grows Position in IGM Biosciences
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Shares Bought by Fmr LLC
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Shares Bought by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc
Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc
Fmr LLC Invests $1.57 Million in I-Mab
Fmr LLC Invests $1.57 Million in I-Mab
137,191 Shares in Immunic Purchased by Fmr LLC
137,191 Shares in Immunic Purchased by Fmr LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report