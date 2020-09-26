Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,086 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

