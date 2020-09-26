Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 29,910 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2,453.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $642.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

