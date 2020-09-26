Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALG. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Alamo Group stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,399 shares of company stock worth $1,123,329. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

