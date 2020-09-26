Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $229.53 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $251.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.