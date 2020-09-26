Bank of Montreal Can Has $174,000 Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,202.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

