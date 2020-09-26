Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.73% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 301,766 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 892,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROAM opened at $19.27 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

