Jane Street Group LLC Has $304,000 Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 54,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.