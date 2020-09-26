Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 127,233 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,233 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 65.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

