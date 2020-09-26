Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,961 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,961 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 108,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $35.33 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.