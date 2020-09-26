Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 341.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

