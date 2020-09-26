NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 83.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,245 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the first quarter worth about $9,113,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NIC by 24.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NIC by 254.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the first quarter worth about $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

EGOV opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.31. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.