Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

