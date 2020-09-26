Mark Aslett Sells 1,500 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68.

MRCY stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 56.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

