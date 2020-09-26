Mark Aslett Sells 1,500 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $77.86 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 56.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

