Robert T. Ladd Buys 10,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,183.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 6th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

SCM opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

