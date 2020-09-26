Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 426 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16.

FB opened at $254.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $725.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.26.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

