Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 28,550 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 28,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $89,361.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

