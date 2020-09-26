Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Insider Purchases A$107,750.00 in Stock

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) insider Peter Bradford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.31 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,750.00 ($76,964.29).

Peter Bradford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Peter Bradford purchased 25,000 shares of Independence Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.27 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,750.00 ($76,250.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Peter Bradford purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.59 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,650.00 ($164,035.71).

On Thursday, July 9th, Peter Bradford 227,254 shares of Independence Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.54 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.31.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Independence Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

