Joseph J. Frank Sells 1,629 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,999,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 326,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

