Thomas P. Anderson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Stock

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HIW stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

