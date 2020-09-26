Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.90 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $12.26 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $414.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

