Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of BlackBerry worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.