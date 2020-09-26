Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 554,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 713,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUTH. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

