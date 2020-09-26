California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,993 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of International Money Express worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In related news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. International Money Express Inc has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.