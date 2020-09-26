California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 498 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Nathan’s Famous worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 88.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NATH. ValuEngine upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.13. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 13.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.