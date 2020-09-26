California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,888 Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veru were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Leap Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Veru by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veru by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.58 on Friday. Veru Inc has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $180.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

