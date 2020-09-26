California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Rev Group worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,288 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 406,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rev Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rev Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rev Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rev Group stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Rev Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

