California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH opened at $16.86 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $902.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. BidaskClub cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,972.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.