Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $10.85 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

