InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

INFU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry G. Steele acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,239.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,687.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

