California Public Employees Retirement System Has $370,000 Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 203.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.