California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

