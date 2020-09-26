California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Alico worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 21.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alico by 35.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alico by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alico by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

ALCO stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

