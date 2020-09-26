California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,652 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCYO. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 22,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $221,909.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,995 shares of company stock worth $1,005,824. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.51. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

