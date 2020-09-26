California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 49,146 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CorePoint Lodging worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 174,504 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

CPLG opened at $5.02 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

