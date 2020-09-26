California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,667 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Regis worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Regis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Regis by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regis by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

In other Regis news, CMO James A. Townsend bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

RGS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

