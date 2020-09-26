California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 42,100 Shares of International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 339.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of International General Insuranc worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insuranc during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International General Insuranc by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in International General Insuranc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International General Insuranc stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGIC. BidaskClub upgraded International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded International General Insuranc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International General Insuranc in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

