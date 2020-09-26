California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Movado Group worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

